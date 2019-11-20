× Black Friday shopping? Here are the best deals available at retailers across the country

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Once you are full from your Thanksgiving feast, many Americans will head to nearby stores to get started on their Christmas shopping.

While Black Friday is known to provide bargains on a lot of items, it can be overwhelming to figure out where to go for the best discounts.

WalletHub did the hard work of surveying nearly 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ Black Friday ads to identify the stores offering the largest price cuts.

WalletHub listed the ‘Best Places to Shop on Black Friday’ as follows:

Stage – 69.8% average discount Belk – 66.9% average discount Bealls Florida – 62.6% average discount JCPenney – 61% average discount Kohl’s – 57.1% average discount New York & Company – 56.3% average discount Dick’s Sporting Goods – 52.3% average discount Kmart – 51.8% average discount Sears – 49.2% average discount Fred Meyer- 47.1% average discount.

Officials say some of the most popular stops on Black Friday are offering good discounts, but they may be less than previous years.

Walmart and Target are offering an average discount of 34.3%, while Best Buy is offering a 29.5% average discount on items.

If you are hoping to buy a computer or phone this year, WalletHub says you’ll likely find the best deals at JCPenney, Lenovo, HP, Belk, and Office Depot and OfficeMax.

If you are looking for toys, head to JCPenney, Kmart, Kohl’s, Belk, and Meijer.

For those seeking video game software, check out Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.