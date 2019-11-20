Cold case: Oklahoma newlywed murdered after attempting to sell wedding dress

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are hoping new information will come forward after a woman was murdered nearly 40 years while trying to sell her wedding dress.

OSBI officials say in 1981, 19-year-old Patricia Palmer was attempting to sell her wedding dress by placing an ad in the Tulsa World.

On Nov. 17, 1981, Palmer’s mother received a phone call from a man asking about the dress.

Arrangements were made for Palmer to meet him at her house on S. Sandusky Ave. in Tulsa.

But Palmer was found dead in her bathtub.

According to the OSBI, the suspect was described as a white male in his mid-40’s, with gray and black hair and a red discoloration on the left side of his face.

He was seen standing on the front porch and his vehicle was described as a very clean dark blue Chevy Impala with a CB antenna on the trunk.

38 years later, however, her murder is still unsolved, and no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Tulsa Police Department, OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.