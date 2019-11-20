× Cowboy Christmas Parade to be held in Stockyards City next month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An annual holiday parade in one of Oklahoma City’s most historic communities is set to be held next month.

The Cowboy Christmas Parade in Stockyards City is set for Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m.

The famous Chain Ranch Longhorns will lead the parade, along with antique cars, tractors, community groups, equestrian clubs, law enforcement, pageant royalty and of course, Cowboy Santa!

After the parade, there will be pictures with Santa at the Stockyards Central Event Center, 2312 Exchange Ave., or you can shop at many of the local stores along Main Street.

Food trucks, Guthrie Gunfighters and other street performers will be on hand for entertainment.