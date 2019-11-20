Day 4 of impeachment hearings

Cowboy Christmas Parade to be held in Stockyards City next month

Posted 12:38 pm, November 20, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An annual holiday parade in one of Oklahoma City’s most historic communities is set to be held next month.

The Cowboy Christmas Parade in Stockyards City is set for Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m.

The famous Chain Ranch Longhorns will lead the parade, along with antique cars, tractors, community groups, equestrian clubs, law enforcement, pageant royalty and of course, Cowboy Santa!

After the parade, there will be pictures with Santa at the Stockyards Central Event Center, 2312 Exchange Ave., or you can shop at many of the local stores along Main Street.

Food trucks, Guthrie Gunfighters and other street performers will be on hand for entertainment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.