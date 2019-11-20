× DUI law changes in effect across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new state law allows DUI offenders to keep their license if they get a certain device installed in their vehicle.

Those new changes, which became part of state DUI laws on Nov. 1, allow offenders to keep their driver’s licenses.

The new program is called Impaired Driver Accountability Program (IDAP).

It allows participants to keep their license if they get an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle.

State officials say a huge benefit to IDAP is it allows for officials to see almost immediately if an offender is trying to drive intoxicated.

“The Monday morning after the Super Bowl or the Friday night after – the really long hard week at work – we can gather that data regarding their vehicle use in those real world times,” said Kevin Behrens, Department of Public Safety.

The monitoring allows the state to hold the participant accountable for their choices.

If there are no violations during IDAP, the offender’s license won’t be revoked.

Offenders are responsible for the cost of the ignition interlock device, not the state.