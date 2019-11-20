Day 4 of impeachment hearings

Electric car charging station installed at Riverwind Casino

Posted 9:56 am, November 20, 2019, by

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro casino is embracing “green” technology with the installation of an electric car charging station.

Riverwind Casino was able to install two electric car chargers, located side-by-side in parking spaces with green lines, adjacent to the Riverwind Hotel.

The installation is thanks to a grant from the Oklahoma Electric Vehicle Charging Grant Program and Volkswagen.

The $3.1 million grant program is intended to increase access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout Oklahoma.

“We saw an opportunity to do two things with this grant – provide an amenity for our patrons who drive electric vehicles, and support ‘green’ technology,” said Justin Yahola, Riverwind general manager. “It’s a win-win deal.”

Yahola said the casino was also able to purchase an electric activity bus through the grant. And, Riverwind has initiated a recycling program for its employees.

