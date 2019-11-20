× Governor Stitt appoints former Tishomingo mayor, Chickasaw Nation District Judge to OK Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Dustin P. Rowe to the Supreme Court of Oklahoma for District 2 after Justice Patrick Wyrick’s appointment to federal judge on the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

“Mr. Rowe is an accomplished lawyer and dedicated Oklahoman who has an impressive legal background,” said Gov. Stitt. “His proven record in both his private practice and as a tribal court judge speaks to his qualifications to join the highest court in Oklahoma. Rowe’s reputation of fairness, passion for the legal system, and heart for his community is evident. I am confident he will serve our state with integrity in order to support and defend the state’s constitution and uphold the rule of law.”

Rowe was one of three applicants provided by the Judicial Nominating Commission for the governor’s selection.

Rowe became the state’s youngest mayor in 1994 when at 18 he was elected Mayor of Tishomingo.

He owns and manages Rowe Law Firm in Tishomingo.

Rowe served as Special Judge of the Chickasaw Nation District Court from 2005 to 2011 and has served as District Judge of the Chickasaw Nation District Court from 2011 to present.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust Governor Stitt has placed in me,” said Rowe. “I will work diligently on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to uphold the constitution of our great state.”