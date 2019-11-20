Governor’s Mansion featured in 2019 Oklahoma holiday ornament

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A piece of Oklahoma history is being featured in the state’s holiday ornament for 2019.

The 2019 Oklahoma holiday ornament features the Governor’s Mansion in a snow globe with snowflakes surrounding the mansion and the front lawn covered in snow.

“This year’s ornament highlights the beauty of the mansion during the holidays through the creative, artistic concept of a snow globe,” said Tammie Brown, executive director of Friends of the Mansion.

The 14,000-square-foot mansion was completed in 1928. Since then, it has seen a few remodels, while other elements like the walnut paneling in the library, have been restored. The mansion is filled with antique items and unique treasures donated by generous Oklahomans.

The annual ornaments highlight what makes Oklahoma unique, and past ornaments have recognized the state’s heritage, historical buildings, and state symbols.

“We are honored so many Oklahoma families add our ornament to their trees each year,” said Brown.

The funds support Friends of the Mansion in its effort to preserve history and improve the Governor’s Mansion for future generations.

The ornament costs $15 and is available at participating retailers and or online here.