Grass fire leads to man being taken into custody for arson

November 20, 2019

GUTHRIE, Okla. (Guthrie News Page) – One person is in custody after a grass fire sparked near Guthrie this week.

On Tuesday, just after 3 p.m., Guthrie firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Chestnut for a grass fire and found heavy smoke upon arrival.

The Guthrie News Page reports a man started a fire in a barrel, which burned at least 25 acres.

One vehicle, hay bales, fence and a water line were destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it could reach homes or livestock. There were no reports of any injuries.

The man was taken into custody for third-degree arson. His name is not yet known.

