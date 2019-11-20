× Guthrie DUI checkpoint, patrols planned for Friday

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Guthrie Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and patrols in Guthrie on Friday.

The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

The high-visibility DUI patrols will take place across Guthrie and Logan County from 6 p.m. Friday until at least 4 a.m. Saturday.

A high-visibility patrol means that additional troopers and officers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the area before, during and after the checkpoint.

In 2018, 331 people were killed in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes in Oklahoma.