Horses at Oklahoma equine rescue saved as grass fire threatens property

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a busy Wednesday morning for some residents in Edmond who had to be evacuated from their homes as a grass fire crept toward their properties.

Around 12:30 a.m., several fire departments were called to a grass fire near Coffee Creek Rd. and Council after nearby residents spotted large flames in the area.

Katrina Friend, who works and lives on the 45-acre property of Nexus Equine Rescue, was one of the residents who was evacuated due to the flames.

"I got woken up with some banging on the door. I didn't realize there was a fire out back," said Friend.

After being awoken by a neighbor, Friend says she looked outside and saw the flames taking over the property.

She told News 4 her first reaction was to get to safety.

“To grab the baby and get in the car. The second thought was to make sure the horses were OK,” she said.

Rita Hoch, president and CEO of Nexus Equine Rescue, says staff members were able to get everyone to safety.

"If something like this had to happen, we are so grateful that everybody got out … people, dogs, and horses,” said Hoch. Hoch says they were actually in the process of moving all of their animals to this property.

Assistant Chief Michael Montgomery, with Deer Creek Fire Protection, said fences between properties and high winds made it difficult to extinguish the fire.

Some of those fences belonged to the rescue.

“It looks like most of it was burned. We’ve lost gates and fencing that will need to get replaced,” said Hoch. No structures were lost, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Crews with Edmond, Deer Creek, Piedmont and Cashion fire departments assisted in putting out the blaze.

Approximately 20 to 25 acres were burned, according to Montgomery.

Fire officials tell News 4 the fire was started from a nearby controlled burn from earlier in the day.