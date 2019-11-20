× KISS to bring final tour to Tulsa next year

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An iconic rock band is set to bring their final tour ever to Tulsa next year.

KISS is bringing their “End of the Road World Tour” to the BOK Center on March 12.

For decades, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and say this tour is dedicated to the millions of KISS Army fans.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in – unapologetic and unstoppable,” said KISS.

The band brought their tour to Oklahoma City earlier this year.

The tour stops in Oklahoma again on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. and start at $39.50.

