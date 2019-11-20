Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, sleeping in child’s bed

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Tulsa home and fell asleep in a child’s bed.

Recently, a father called 911 after hearing someone banging on his family’s door around 3 a.m.

The father grabbed his wife and children and hid in the back of the home.

FOX 23 reports when police arrived, they found the glass on the back patio door shattered and a man, Charles Shunkamolah, asleep in a child’s bed.

Shunkamolah was reportedly intoxicated and only wearing underwear. He allegedly told police he thought he was at a family member’s home.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of breaking and entering, public intoxication and malicious injury to property.