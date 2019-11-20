Metro home burglarized; suspect on camera stealing $15,000 worth of property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A metro woman came home to find a surprise on her camera system. A strange man is seen breaking into her home and taking thousands of dollars worth of belongings from her bedroom.

“Normally, I always check my motion alerts, but yesterday, I didn’t think anything of it,” Mikayla Oliver said. “It’s usually our cat or dog running around.”

But for Mikayla Oliver it wasn’t her pet. It was a stranger in a black hoodie walking through her house in Western Oklahoma City.

“It’s horrible,” Oliver said. “Just horrible.”

But Mikayla Oliver said she had no idea it was all happening until she got home Tuesday afternoon.

Her bathroom window was busted in and there was a trail of destruction across the house.

Her camera system was even lying on the floor, broke in half, but the footage was still safe on her phone.

“I see him in all of our drawers taking things out,” Oliver said.

She says $15,000 worth of belongings were gone in a flash.

Shoes, jewelry, purses, PlayStations and cash were all seen being stuffed into boxes and bags.

Oliver says she barely missed the man since she came home just 10 minutes after he left.

“He even took presents from under the tree,” Oliver said.

The brazen thief even made multiple trips in broad daylight.

OKC Police say they are now investigating. Meanwhile, Oliver is just thankful she didn’t come home sooner.

“I would’ve been beyond scared,” Oliver said. “He could’ve had a gun. I don’t know. You never know. You never know.”