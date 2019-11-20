× OKC officer injured in crash while chasing stolen vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department officer was injured in a crash at the end of a chase, Wednesday evening.

The officer, whose name was not revealed, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash occurred near NW 36th and MacArthur Avenue around 6:30pm Wednesday evening.

The officer was chasing a suspect who was driving a vehicle that was found to be stolen.

The suspect was apprehended following a short foot chase.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.