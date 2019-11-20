OKC volunteer pays it forward by helping neglected children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As the sun sets on the busy streets of Oklahoma City, children line up outside these doors long before they’re even open. This is their home.

"They're waiting for the shelter to open. They open at 7 o’clock for the kids. They feed them dinner. Sometimes it depends on the day, but I'll come up and see young ones who look so young,” Donna Allen said. “Some of them are kicked out for various reasons, either didn't get along with parents [or] parents said you're 18, get out. Some of them are LGBTQ, and their parents have disowned them, and they have nowhere to go."

Donna volunteers at SISU Youth Services, but there is another volunteer at the organization she nominated for Pay It Forward. His name is Jimmy Nguyen, and right now he is inside with other board members. News 4 follows Donna inside where the board is discussing the organization’s budget that got a $400 boost thanks to First Fidelity Bank.

"I just care about the kids who've been neglected by their family,” Jimmy Nguyen said.

SISU Youth Services provide a safe haven for children – a place to do their homework, to eat dinner and to lay their head at night.

"DHS youth do come to us if the foster care system has not been the best to them. We also have youth who are developmentally delayed and are too hard for their families to handle, and so they end up on the streets,” Nguyen said. "We service youth 15 to 24 years old, and 15-22 year olds can stay overnight. They have access to clothing, shelter [and] hot meals which are donated by the community."

SISU Youth Services connect them with other resources they may need, and for those who have moved out and are living on their own, there is a clothing closet and a food pantry to help get them on their feet.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.sisuyouth.org/.