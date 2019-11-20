× Oklahoma City man accused of producing, transmitting child pornography

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after officials received a cybertip that someone on social media was producing and transmitting child pornography.

29-year-old Brandon Kyle was arrested on Nov. 15 by agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

OSBI officials say the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Nov. 14 that a social media user was producing and transmitting child pornography of an 18-month-old.

Kyle is facing one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child and one count of attempted distribution of child pornography.

He was booked into the Grady County Jail on Friday and later extradited to Greer County on a $150,000 bond.