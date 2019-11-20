× Oklahoma County launches free lien alert services for home, property owners

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Homeowners in Oklahoma County now have a new tool to know if a lien is placed on their property.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County Clerk David B. Hooten announced the availability of a free lien notification system so people who own homes or land in Oklahoma County have an easy way to automatically be notified if any liens are filed against their property.

“I remain committed, as I have been from my first day in office back in 2017, to improving efficiency, accountability, transparency, and customer service through implementation of cost-saving, automated technology. The latest technological advancement is the free OKCC Lien Notification system available via OKCC.online,” Hooten said.

The system is the first of its kind in Oklahoma and is designed to be simple to use.

Once registered, participants can choose if they want to be notified via text message, email, phone message, or postcard.

“Knowing about liens against a piece of property in advance of a closing ensures people have an opportunity to have any liens released well ahead of attempting to close on the sale of, or refinancing of, any property. The system can also alert people to activity that may need further scrutiny such as fraudulent filings, and participants can choose to receive alerts about any Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings that may have been filed against their personal property, as well,” he said.

Registered accounts with the notification system will receive an alert if a document is recorded in the Oklahoma County Clerk’s office matching the registered property.

Anyone receiving an unexpected or unexplained alert notification is asked to contact the Oklahoma County Clerk’s office at landrecords@oklahomacounty.org or via phone at 405-713-1540 for help.

Hooten cautioned, “Many people have similar names. Common names may trigger an alert that may not actually be for you. When an alert goes out, it will contain a phone number for an expert within the OKCC office who will work with you to determine if the alert actually applies to you personally or not.”