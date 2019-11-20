× Oklahoma electric utility company warning customers to be alert for scammers

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma electric utility company is warning customers to be on the lookout for scammers.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma says customers should protect themselves against imposters trying to steal their money by claiming to represent PSO.

“Criminals’ tactics and the technologies they use to carry out their scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated,” said Whitney Emerick, PSO communications director. “Thieves typically attempt to steal customers’ money over the phone, but scammers may also use email or go door-to-door to find their victims.”

Four signs of an imposter are:

Calling to demand an immediate bill payment over the phone

Demanding that you pay with a pre-paid debit card

Asking for personal or account information

Asking to meet you somewhere in person to make a bill payment

If you are suspicious of anyone calling or threatening to cut off your electricity unless a payment is made immediately, hang up and call PSO to verify at 888-216-3523.

