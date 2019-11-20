Oklahoma History Center has new teaching technique for geography teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma History Center has a new way to train Oklahoma geography teachers.

Giant maps are helping teachers with ideas on how to better engage their students.

Dr. Scott Green with the University of Oklahoma is helping with the project.

With globalization and climate change happening rapidly, this is a very visual way to help tell the story, Green said.

“People are looking at geography as a way to see a holistic link between us and the world around us,” Green said.

Part of Wednesday’s learning experience included a crazy sock party, which allowed everyone to walk on the maps.