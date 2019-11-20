Oklahoma man sentenced for stealing nearly $370K from employer

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was sentenced last week in federal court for stealing nearly $370,000 from his employer.

On Nov. 15, 49-year-old Ernest Howard, of Tulsa, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Howard was employed as a controller at the Tulsa offices of an international company from 2017 until his termination in January of this year.

During his time at the company, he oversaw the payroll process, and from January 2018 until his termination, he fraudulently padded his own paychecks with unauthorized bonuses and car allowances.

Officials say Howard attributed the illegal payments to the cost of goods sold and used the funds for himself.

Howard was ordered to pay $368,329.61 in restitution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Asset Forfeiture Section secured assets from Howard in the approximate amount of $130,000, which will be applied to the restitution, and the Office’s Financial Litigation Unit will pursue the remaining restitution owed.