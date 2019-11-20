Oklahoma rehabilitation hospital introduces new therapy treatment for stroke patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Stroke survivors across the metro will now have a better chance at recovery thanks to a new therapy treatment program.

On Wednesday, Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital unveiled a new therapy treatment program for those who have suffered a neurological injury. Officials say neurological injuries are common after a stroke, which affects about 800,000 Americans each year.

In fact, the National Institute on Aging says that strokes are the number one cause of serious adult disability in the United States.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, stroke was the fifth leading cause of death in Oklahoma in 2014.

After a stroke, patients will often undergo physical therapy to relearn simple motor activities like walking, sitting, standing, and lying down.

Now, a new therapy treatment hopes to improve the effects of physical therapy on Oklahoma stroke patients.

The AI-powered InMotion Arm robotic therapy system helps stroke survivors record between 600 and 1,000 movements per session, which is a dramatic increase from traditional physical therapy.

"For the most part, this helps us get a lot of return with those patients. Our normal therapists can do about 40 to 60 reps of motion per session. This allows us to do about 600 reps per session with this bionic arm," said David Miller, director of therapy at Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital.

InMotion systems help patients throughout the United States and in more than 15 countries.