× Suspect found dead after hours-long standoff identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The suspect found dead following an hours-long standoff at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment building has been identified.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shots fired call at The Vines Apartments near Western and Wilshire.

Officers say the suspect was firing shots in the apartment parking lot and then barricaded himself inside a second-floor apartment.

According to a police report, authorities attempted to communicate with the suspect by phone and intercom, but were unsuccessful.

A short time later, police say the suspect set a fire and smoke could be seen billowing out of a window.

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, said they had to fight the fire without going into the building.

“We can’t just go flying into buildings knowing that there is someone inside that possibly has a gun and we don’t know what their intent is,” said Fulkerson.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the tactical team entered the building. The suspect was found dead, but police have not released his cause of death.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Emmanuel Phillips.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video