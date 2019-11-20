× Thunder Swept in L.A. As Lakers Edge OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost another close game in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, falling 112-107 to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center, a night after losing to the L.A. Clippers in the same building.

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to get a triple-double against 30 franchises, as he got his first ever against the Thunder, scoring 25 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

Anthony Davis paced the Lakers with 34 points and added 7 rebounds.

The Thunder got two big individual performances as well, with Dennis Schroder scoring a season high 31 points, while Danilo Gallinari had 25 points.

The Thunder trailed by 10 at halftime, but went on a 10-0 run early in the third quarter to cut the Lakers’ lead to two.

Late in the game OKC went on a 9-0 run to trim the L.A. lead to two, but they never led in the second half.

OKC outshot the Lakers from the field, 49 percent to 48 percent, but L.A. hit 14 three-pointers to the Thunder’s 9.

OKC also had turnover issues, outscored 18-0 in the first quarter off turnovers.

The Thunder had won 14 of their last 18 against the Lakers, and they’ll play them again Friday night at Chesapeake Arena at 7:00 pm.

OKC drops to 5-9 on the season and are winless on the road in six games.