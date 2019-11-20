× Towering Christmas tree to be lit during company event in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 60-foot Christmas tree will soon be lit in Oklahoma City.

An inaugural outdoor Christmas tree lighting event will be held on the 7725 CONNECT campus, 7725 W. Reno Ave., for campus tenants and family of employees.

The closed event is designed to revive the former AT&T and Lucent Technologies holiday decorating tradition in Northwest Oklahoma, according to a 7725 CONNECT news release.

What CONNECT personnel describe as the largest living Christmas tree in Oklahoma, standing at 60 ft tall, will be lit during the event.