Tulsa County to decide if liquor stores can do business on Sundays, Oklahoma County weighs in

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - The Tulsa County Commission made a unanimous decision to let voters decide if liquor stores can be open on Sunday.

Vance Gregory, the owner of Edmond Wine Shop, is hoping a measure like that will come to Oklahoma County.

"It's a change that needs to come in order to level the playing field a little bit more to allow us to compete more effectively with grocery, that would certainly be welcome by me," he said.

The measure will be on the ballot in Tulsa County on March 3, 2020, the same day as the presidential primary.

"Our feeling is if the county-wide vote will allow them to do this, then the retailers can decide, 'do I want to be open on Sunday?' If they don't that's their choice," Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said.

She says mom-and-pop shops pushed for the idea, and it's all about modernizing and fair competition.

"It should also be a choice if they want to stay open and put themselves on a more level playing field with other retailers who are selling," Keith said.

"Since groceries can sell on Sunday wines and strong beers, it hurts us not being able to do the same," Gregory said.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert says she's, "in favor of placing an agenda item on an upcoming Board of County Commissioner's meeting that would allow the voters of Oklahoma County to decide this matter."

Gregory says he hopes the initiative in Tulsa County will put pressure on other counties to do the same.

"What we'll wee is some type of migration across county lines on Sundays to purchase alcohol," Gregory said.

Commissioner Kevin Calvey says he's open to the measure and is getting input from liquor stores.

Commissioner Brian Maughan says he doesn't have any intention of putting it on the agenda yet.