Tulsa investigators seeking victims targeted by alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say a woman has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing wallets and purses across the area. Now, investigators are hoping other victims will come forward and report the crime.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say they arrested a woman after several crimes across Tulsa County. Investigators say she allegedly stole purses and wallets from people at hospitals and businesses by saying she needed medical help or was having car trouble.

“We believe there are several victims who have not filed police reports or who have not received a phone call back from a detective that is working their case,” the department posted to Facebook.

If you believe you may be a victim, call the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office at (918) 596-4914.