× Absentee ballot deadline approaching ahead of MAPS 4 vote

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a few weeks, voters across Oklahoma City will head to the polls to vote on the new MAPS 4 initiative.

In all, 16 projects are featured on the MAPS 4 list, including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.

The breakdown is as follows:

Parks – $140 million

Youth Centers- $110 million

Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million

Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million

Family Justice Center – $38 million

Transit- $87 million

Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million

Homelessness – $50 million

Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million

Animal Shelter – $38 million

Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million

Diversion Hub – $17 million

Innovation District – $71 million

Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million

Beautification – $30 million

Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million.

The project will be the most expensive MAPS to date with a bill projected at $978 million. Officials say it would keep Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged and would take effect when the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax expires.

“Times change and it’s important that we change with it and we continue to evolve and that we make sure that MAPS meets the needs in the times of which we live,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said.

Voters will head to the polls on Dec. 10 to vote on the measure, which will be the only item on the ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot and vote by mail is 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

If passed, the one-cent sales tax would be implemented on April 1, 2020.