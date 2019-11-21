Appointment made to OKCPS Board of Education’s District 7 seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education has filled its District 7 seat.

Meg McElhaney was appointed to fill the seat, which covers the district’s southeast side, according to an OKC Public Schools news release.

“Funding, teacher recruitment and equitable policy are a few of the biggest issues facing education right now. I plan to do a lot of listening to better understand the challenges and barriers that many people in my community are working to overcome,” McElhaney said.

McElhaney will serve the remainder of Jace Kirk’s term, which ends February 2021. She will take the oath of office during the regular board meeting on December 9.

McElhaney will serve the following schools: