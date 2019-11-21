Blood drive offers metro donors free pie and a chance to win $250 Visa gift card

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Giving blood next week could win you some helpful holiday money.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute invites community members to visit metro blood donation centers, Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Nov. 27, to give blood during ‘Obie the Blood Drop and The Chocolate Factory.’

Those who give blood will receive a free, long-sleeved, holiday-themed T-shirt, an eight-inch pie and a candy bar that might include a valuable golden ticket.

“One candy bar at each location will contain a golden ticket good for the $250 Visa Gift Card,” a Oklahoma Blood Institute news release states.

Here are the locations and hours to give blood and receive prizes:

Tuesday

OKC Main, 901 N. Lincoln, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

OKC North, 5105 N. Portland, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Norman, 1004 24th Avenue NW, Suite 101, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday

OKC Main, 901 N. Lincoln, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

OKC North, 5105 N. Portland, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Norman, 1004 24th Avenue NW, Suite 101, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The news release states that 16-year-olds who give blood must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and people 18 years old and older must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo identification is required to give blood.