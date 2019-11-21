Deputies discover firearms, stolen vehicle after arresting man on the run

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa County say a man who has been on the run for a month is now behind bars.

Officials with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say they started looking for Leonard Richardson, Jr. in October after he allegedly threatened someone with a hatchet.

During that time, investigators say Richardson also led deputies in Mayes County in a chase but was able to get away from authorities.

On Wednesday, officials say the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals tracked down Richardson in the 6100 block of E. 4th St. in Tulsa.

At the time of his arrest, investigators say they found several firearms in Richardson’s possession. They were also able to recover a stolen vehicle.

At this point, it is not clear what charges Richardson will be facing.