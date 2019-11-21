× Edmond Library building to close for renovations, temporary library to open

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Library building at 10 South Boulevard will be closed from Dec. 9 until March for renovations, but a temporary library space will be open.

The building, which was built in 1973 and last renovated in 2016, will undergo renovations that include significant updates to the HVAC system, roof, ceiling, lighting and flooring, according to a City of Edmond news release.

A temporary library space at 1030 S. Bryan, next to Pelican Bay, will be be open starting Dec. 16.

“The ‘Edmond Express Library at Pelican Bay’ will be a limited service location where customers can pick-up holds and return items,” the news release states.

