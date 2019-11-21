Edmond woman accused of assaulting & battering officer during DUI stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - An Edmond woman was put in jail after allegedly scuffling with an officer and backing her vehicle into the officer's patrol car.

Fayth Destiny Kimbrell, 22, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 16 on suspicion of felony assault and battery on a police officer, obstruction of a police officer and DUI, according to an Edmond Police Department report.

Officer Torrey Rowe was patrolling East 15th Street when at around 1:30 a.m. she saw a silver Ford Focus weaving in its lane. She pulled the vehicle over at the northwest corner of 15th and Bryant.

Rowe said in the report that she spoke with Kimbrell and found that she had "bloodshot watery eyes, and her speech was slurred as she was speaking with me."

Rowe also said that Kimbrell could not clearly give her address and that she seemed confused.

Kimbrell denied drinking any alcohol or taking any medication or drugs after Rowe asked her how much she drank, according to the report.

Kimbrell complied as Rowe conducted tests to determine whether or not she was sober. Rowe noted that Kimbrell had several issues during the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, Walk and Turn test and One Leg Stand test, the report states.

Rowe once again asked Kimbrell how much alcohol she had drank, and Kimbrell said she had drunk two beers in Stillwater, the report states.

Rowe ordered Kimbrell to turn around and place her hands behind her back.

"She said, 'nooo' in a whiny tone," Rowe said in the report. "I told her again to put her hands behind her back and she said, 'No please don’t do this, my dad is going to kill me.'"

Rowe told Kimbrell that if she did not comply, she would be arrested on an obstruction complaint.

Kimbrell started to comply.

"But as soon as she realized she was being arrested she began to actively resist me. She refused to comply with any of my verbal commands. I called for an

additional unit to help assist. A small scuffle ensued, and she walked towards the driver’s seat in an attempt to get into the vehicle and drive away," Rowe said.

Both Rowe and Kimbrell jumped into the driver seat of Kimbrell's vehicle. A struggled ensued and Kimbrell's vehicle started moving.

"As I am trying to grab the keys out of the ignition, Ms. Kimbrell then put the vehicle into reverse and her vehicle then started going backwards until it struck my patrol vehicle. This occurred while I was actively trying to gain control of her and the keys," the report states.

During the struggle, Kimbrell kicked Rowe's right leg several times, the report states.

Rowe removed the keys from the ignition and tossed them into a nearby parking lot to prevent Kimbrell from driving off, the report states.

Rowe held Kimbrell against the car until another officer arrived and helped get handcuffs on Kimbrell.

"During the driver’s seat scuffle, the horn honked, the left blinker went on and the trunk release button was pushed. I have a visible shoe print mark on the pants of my right leg, two of my fingernails were partially hanging off and my right middle finger had some blood around it from the scuffle," she said in the report.

The patrol vehicle's front push bar had a couple of scrapes that were caused by Kimbrell's vehicle backing into it, the report states.

Kimbrell was taken to the police station, where she refused an Implied Consent Test Request and said she did not want to further speak with Rowe, according to the report.