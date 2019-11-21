× Elderly woman killed in head-on collision

GRANT COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly Hunter woman died when the car she was driving collided head-on with a van, Wednesday afternoon.

Marilyn J. Kennedy, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 60, a mile southwest of Lamont, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Kennedy was driving her 2005 Pontiac Grand Am west on U.S. 60 when at approximately 1:11 p.m. she collided with a 2000 Dodge Ram van heading east.

The collision remains under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

The driver of the van and his passenger were both treated for injuries and released.