Gas station clerk says she was robbed at gunpoint then fired for calling police before management

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) — A store clerk claims she was fired for calling 911 before calling management during an armed robbery.

It happened Tuesday night at the Kwick Stop at Wolverine and Harrison.

Rachel Ostroske said a man came in and tried to buy a cigar with a correction ID that had no birth date on it.

When she asked him for an ID with a birth date, he asked to use the bathroom.

When he came back out, Ostroske said he lunged at her with a gun attached to his belt.

She said he tried to get money out of the register but ended up only getting away with a few cases of beer.

Ostroske said she called 911 and police showed up, followed by management.

Ostroske claims she was then fired for calling 911 before calling management.

When News 4 stopped by the store and spoke with the manager, she claimed that’s not true and said Ostroske was fired for not showing up for work the next day.

Ostroske claims that’s a lie.