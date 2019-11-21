Guthrie police: 911 text leads officers to discover victim of domestic violence

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A program that was implemented one month ago has already had an impact on one Oklahoma community.

In October, a 911 texting program was adopted in Logan, Cleveland, Canadian, and Oklahoma counties.

Now, authorities from the Guthrie Police Department say the program has already had an effect.

Officials with the Guthrie Police Department say they received a partial address via a 911 text message. As dispatchers tried to piece together the full address, a second text came in with the complete address. The text also said that the victim couldn't text anymore because their significant other was "wildly out of control and violent."

When police arrived at the scene, they realized the victim had been strangled. The significant other was arrested.