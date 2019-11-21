Instructors and students at MNTC team up to build new ramp for local family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A welding class at the Moore Norman Technology Center worked together to help one local family after seeing their need for a new wheelchair ramp.

"I pulled up to the stop sign and there's a school bus parked in front of me," said substitute teacher Greg Culver.

Culver works at the Moore Norman Technology Center.

Every day he picks his grandkids up from school.

One day, he was stuck behind a school bus in his neighborhood for longer than usual.

"It was like sitting there forever and I was on the driver's side so I couldn't see what was going on. It took four or five minutes and finally I see them wheel a wheelchair up on the front porch," said Culver.

Culver said he didn't think too much about it and left.

The very next day, the same thing happened and he paid closer attention to the situation.

"I noticed they had two children then I didn't notice it last time. I stood there and I watched them for a long time and they really struggled to get up the ramp," he said. "It finally just kind of set in that 'hey these guys need some help.'"

Culver says the decision to help was a no brainer.

He brought the idea to his welding class at the MNTC.

"As soon as he told me what it was going to be for... I was just- right on! That’s what we need to do. We need to have more influence in the community, more influence on our students, for these types of projects," said welding instructor Ryan Menefee.

Menefee says he handed the project over to two of his best students.

"It makes me feel good inside to help other people," said Brayden Hudson, Moor HS Senior.

"Anybody can go to the store and buy something like that, but whenever we actually made it... I think that`s whenever it makes it really special to us," said Hudon's classmate, Mason Smith.

Now one family's trip to the bus is a little bit smoother.

"Every other time I come through before I did the ramp the bus was right there. When I got the ramp done and came back through it was in a different time zone!" said Culver.

Both instructors say, although it wasn't their typical class day, the message shared here has a greater impact.

"Especially with a lot of things going on in the world, I don`t think it`s going to hurt anything to let them take the 10-15 minutes to do a project and show somebody else some compassion," said Menefee.

"We just care about people, and if someone needs some help we want to help them," added Culver.

The materials for the ramp were donated by the program.