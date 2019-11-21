John Rex Charter School to expand by leasing new building

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The John Rex Charter School will expand its educational services upon leasing a new building.

The Charter School will lease the McAlpine Center in the 400 block of W. California Ave. from Oklahoma City Municipal Facilities Authority for 10 years and start using the building as a public education space this coming August.

The building will hold up to 200 students.

“As our student body continues to grow, we must expand our classroom and activity areas into new facilities,” said JRCS Head of School and Superintendent Joe Pierce.

The Charter School will use donations from local foundations and federal grants to renovate the center and purchase necessary furniture and equipment before school starts.

“A new $500,000 grant from the Inasmuch Foundation and an additional $300,000 federal charter school expansion grant will fund the move into the McAlpine Center,” the news release states.

The school used federal money, a $1 million grant from the Inasmuch Foundation and $240,000 from the Walton Family Foundation in 2018 to extend its education model into middle school grades at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. Some money left over from those contributions will be used in the McAlpine Center project.

“These ongoing partnerships allow us to create a path for children from pre-K through 8th grade, per our families’ request,” Pierce said. “We look forward to providing an exemplary learning environment for more students in downtown Oklahoma City.”

John Rex Charter School is described in the news release as a school that offers “a one-of-a-kind, quality education to economically and racially diverse students. The school is strategically placed in downtown Oklahoma City to provide teachers and students easy access to government, legal and cultural opportunities.”