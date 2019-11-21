Kingfisher Co. officials issue arrest warrant for Hennessey man for child rape

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Kingfisher County are looking for a man accused of raping a young teenager.

According to the affidavit, Justin Harrel is wanted for first-degree rape of a minor under 14 and first-degree rape by means of force, violence or threats of force or violence accompanied by power of execution.

The teen told investigators Harrel had sex with her four times in August.

Investigators say the girl did not fully understand what was happening while she was being raped.

During the interview, she said that in one incident she told Harrel to stop and she would tell her mother, and he replied that he could get in trouble if she told on him. And during another incident, she tried to leave, but he pulled her by her hair and said he’d take a belt to her if she tried to leave again.

The girl said Harrel also made her watch porn with him. She said he had two phones and one had an app that looked like a calculator but actually went to a porn site if you put in a passcode.

She was given a SANE exam and two indications of sexual activity were found.

Investigators then brought in Harrel for an interview, and he consented to a buccal swab for DNA testing.

He told the officers he did not have any relations with the girl except as a father figure.