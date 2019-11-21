Local businesses preparing for Holiday Pop-Up Shops

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families prepare for Thanksgiving, small businesses are preparing for an annual shopping event in Midtown.

The Holiday Pop-Up Shops are returning to Midtown for their seventh season.

Beginning on Nov. 29, six heated geodesic domes will host a total of 35 local shops, selling goods from clothing and accessories to home goods and children’s toys.

Organizers say the pop-up shops provide a platform for independent shops to meet new customers.

“We love participating in the Holiday Pop-Ups every year because they are community-driven and support local businesses like us,” said OKcollective co-owner Kelli Newsome. “There’s nothing else like it and we look forward to it all year.”

All shops setting up at the event are independent businesses from cities around Oklahoma, including McAlester, Tulsa, Norman, and Oklahoma City.

“For people who value shopping local, it can get hard during the holiday season to drive all over town to find businesses they want to support,” said Morgan Harris, owner of Green Bambino. “But with the Holiday Pop-Ups, you don’t have to work so hard, you can cross everyone off your list in one central location by visiting the event every weekend and shopping from 35 different shops.”

The event will also feature music, visits from Santa, hot chocolate from Katiebug’s Hot Chocolate, and craft beer from The Big Friendly bus. A selection of food trucks will also rotate daily.

To help get your home ready for Christmas, the Bishop John Carroll School tree lot will return to the property. Sales from the tree lot help fund the school’s athletic department.

Shops will be open Thursday through Sunday and rotate weekly.

The rotation schedule is as follows:

Nov. 29- Dec. 1:

Green Bambino

Jerky.com

Human Interaction

Painted Door

Nhu Avenue

Salt and Water

The Okay See

Bone Dog Boutique

Out on a Limb

Dec. 5 through Dec. 8:

The Little Ark

Local Lather

Heenan’s

Cargo Room

OKcollective Candle Co.

Commonplace Books

Jake Fowler Design

Craig Proper Home Goods

Blue Seven

Harper & Grey House

Dec. 12 through Dec. 15:

A Date with Iris

Udander

Blush

STEMcell Science Shop

Mode

Tulips

Woodsman Trading

Dec. 19 through Dec. 22:

Shop Good

Barkeep

Apple Tree Chocolate

PLENTY Mercantile

The Black Scintilla

Chirps and Cheers

TRADE Men’s Wares

Siempre Viva

Coki Bay.

The shops will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays. They will then open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The shops are located at 399 N.W. 10th St. in Oklahoma City.