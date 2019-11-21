KFOR interactive radar

Made in Oklahoma: Grilled ham with cranberry barbecue sauce

Posted 4:30 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, November 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re wanting to wow guests at Thanksgiving, here’s a unique recipe that keeps everything local.

Ingredients:
1 Schwab’s Finest Old Fashioned Boneless Ham
1 cup sweetened dried cranberries
1 Gala Apple, peeled, cored, and chopped
1 cup Head Country Barbecue sauce
Directions:
  1. Slice ham into ½ -inch thick slices.
2. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine remaining ingredients. Bring mixture to a boil.
3. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, heat grill pan or outdoor grill for medium-high heat. Grill ham slices, turning once until nicely browned, about 4 to 6 minutes total.
5. Serve grilled ham slices with Cranberry BBQ Sauce. Enjoy!
Find Schwab’s Finest Old Fashioned Boneless Ham at your local Braum’s.
