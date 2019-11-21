Made in Oklahoma: Grilled ham with cranberry barbecue sauce

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re wanting to wow guests at Thanksgiving, here’s a unique recipe that keeps everything local.

Ingredients:

1 Schwab’s Finest Old Fashioned Boneless Ham

1 cup sweetened dried cranberries

1 Gala Apple, peeled, cored, and chopped

1 cup Head Country Barbecue sauce

Directions:

Slice ham into ½ -inch thick slices.

2. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine remaining ingredients. Bring mixture to a boil.



3. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, heat grill pan or outdoor grill for medium-high heat. Grill ham slices, turning once until nicely browned, about 4 to 6 minutes total.

5. Serve grilled ham slices with Cranberry BBQ Sauce. Enjoy!

Find Schwab’s Finest Old Fashioned Boneless Ham at your local Braum’s.