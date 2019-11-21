× Mid-Del schools hosting informative event for prospective teachers

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re thinking about becoming a teacher, a local school district is hosting an informative event for Oklahomans.

Officials with the Mid-Del Public School District say they’ll have elementary and secondary school administrators on hand for the event on Thursday night so prospective teachers can learn more about being an educator.

District leaders say they will offer tips on interviewing and resume building. Administrators will also talk about their specific district and what it’s like to work for Mid-Del schools.

The event is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Soldier Creek Elementary School.