× OKC Utilities: Stop holiday plumbing clogs by tossing fats, oils and grease into the trash, not down the drain

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Utilities Department wants to remind residents to “prevent clogs by tossing your FOG.”

This means tossing any fats, oils and grease into the trash and not down the train.

If poured down the sink, FOG can clog sewer lines and cause costly repairs to you and to the city.

Officials say more than two-thirds of sewer line blockages in Oklahoma City are caused by FOG.

“People tend to think that small amounts of oil or grease don’t matter,” said Michelle Aumiller, the City’s environmental unit supervisor. “But even small amounts will build up over time and cause significant problems by clogging household plumbing or the City’s lines. Throwing fats, oils and grease in the trash is an easy way for residents to avoid expensive plumbing visits and help prevent blockages in the city’s wastewater system.”

To help prevent clogs, pour liquid FOG into an old can and place it in the freezer until it becomes solid, then throw the can in the trash.

Also, use a paper towel to wipe out any remaining FOG from pots and pans before cleaning them in the sink or dishwasher.

“People tend to cook larger meals and use more grease and fat in their holiday cooking,” Aumiller said.

Aumiller notes that while FOG is a year-round problem, the holidays are a good time to remind people to be careful.

For more information on how you can protect your pipes from FOG and other contaminants, visit okc.gov/water.