Oklahoma man wanted for allegedly raping teenage girl

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) - An Oklahoma mother claims 38-year-old Justin Harrel raped her teenage daughter on multiple occasions.

“I feel very guilty. I should have never brought him around my kids,” the woman told News 4.

We have concealed the mother's identity to protect the identity of her daughter, the victim.

The mom only found out after her daughter reported the rape to school officials.

The teen told them Harrel had sex with her four times in August.

According to the affidavit, the victim said during one instance the two had gone to the Hennessey library, then left to go for a ride in the country. Harrell allegedly told the girl “he would get in trouble if she told on him,” before the two had sex.

And during another incident, she said she tried to leave, but he pulled her by her hair and said he'd take a belt to her if she tried it again.

The girl said Harrel also made her watch porn with him. She said he had two phones and one had an app that looked like a calculator but went to a porn site if you put in a passcode.

The victim's mother told News 4 her daughter didn't understand what was happening to her.

She said Harrel made her daughter believe he loved her and wanted to be with her.

After the report, the victim was given a SANE exam, and two indications of sexual activity were found.

The mother said now she just hopes Harrel is found and won`t be able to do this to another innocent victim.

When Harrel was initially brought in for questioning, he told police he did not have any relations with the girl except as a father figure.

According to the affidavit, Harrel is wanted for first-degree rape of a minor under 14 and first-degree rape by means of force, violence or threats of force.

As of this afternoon, Kingfisher County Jail says he has not been arrested.

The photo of Harrel used in this story is from a previous arrest.