Oklahoma mother arrested after allegedly leaving infant in car

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) - Authorities say an Oklahoma mother was taken into custody after she allegedly left her infant inside a car while she was shopping.

Officers were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located near N.W. 63rd and MacArthur Blvd., after a witness called 911 to report a baby in a car.

"Yeah, I'm calling about some jack*** freaking parents left a newborn in their car," the 911 caller said.

Investigators say 20-year-old Samantha Tyler was arrested for child neglect and abandonment after another shopper noticed the baby unattended in the back seat of the car.

Authorities say that the incident occurred during last week's frigid cold snap.

When officers arrived, they noted that Tyler's demeanor was "indifferent" as she explained that she went into the store for a few items.

Also, Tyler said she left the baby in the car because she didn't want to get the child out of the vehicle in the cold.

As Tyler was taken into custody, the baby was put in the backseat of the officer's patrol car to warm up.