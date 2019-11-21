Oklahoma soldier returns home from deployment just in time for the holidays

OWASSO, Okla. (KOKI) – An Oklahoma soldier is back in the United States in time for the holidays after spending the last 10 months in Afghanistan.

Staff. Sgt. Jordan Jones returned home to find his wife and daughter waiting for him at the Tulsa airport. According to FOX 23, it was the first time Jones has physically seen his daughter since she was born.

The couple’s other child, Waylon, was at preschool when Jones returned home.

Immediately, the family went to the King’s Kids Preschool to celebrate with the 2-year-old.

FOX 23 reports that Jones’ deployment is over, so he is home to stay.