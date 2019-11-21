OSBI searching for missing 33-year-old Altus man

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is looking for a missing man from Altus. Richard Thurman Hitchcock, 33, was last seen in the Granfield area on November 9, 2019.

Hitchcock is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

According to OSBI:

Hitchcock’s wife last saw him on November 8 when she was leaving for work. She spoke to him later in the day and he said he was going to a fish fry.

Witnesses confirm he was at the fish fry.

He then went to the McDonalds he manages in Altus and was seen there between 3 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

He was next seen at the United Supermarket in Altus at 10 p.m. on November 8.

On November 9, he was seen by a local farmer walking in a field North and West of Davidson. He told the farmer he ran out of gas. She took him to a store in Davidson and went back to the field to locate his car. She found the car southwest of Tipton.

He received a ride from the store in Davidson to Granfield to look for his car.

He was dropped off at State Highway 54 and U.S. Highway 70 in Granfield and last seen walking to the south into a field.

Police pinged his phone, which last hit off a tower just across the border in Texas.

Altus Police began looking for Hitchcock after he was reported missing by his wife. Police conducted land and air searches in the area of 54 and 70 in Granfield. They located footprints and tracked them until they disappeared. The District Attorney’s office requested OSBI investigative assistance with the case yesterday.

Anyone with information about Hitchcock’s whereabouts or anyone who encountered him between November 8 and 9 should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.