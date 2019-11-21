× OSU QB Spencer Sanders Undergoes Thumb Surgery

Oklahoma’s News Four learned Monday that OSU QB Spencer Sanders has undergone thumb surgery ahead of the Cowboys game against West Virginia.

News was first reported by ESPN’s Dusty Dvoracek. Sanders hurt his hand early in the second quarter of OSU’s 31-13 win over Kansas. Sanders did stay in the game to throw a touchdown pass to Dillon Stoner before being taken out.

Sanders was asked about the injury after the game, but clearly didn’t know the severity of the injury, even joking about it.

With the injury, it’s expected that Dru Brown would play in place of Sanders.