OU Tight End Grant Calcaterra Retires From Football

In a three minute long video posted to his twitter account, OU Tight End Grant Calcaterra announced he’s retiring from football due to concussions.

Calcaterra says in the video that he suffered his most recent concussion a few weeks ago during practice. He last played October 5th against Kansas. Calcaterra wrote himself into Oklahoma lore by making a one handed catch against Texas in the end zone for a touchdown in the Big 12 Championship game in 2018.

The So-Cal native finishes his career having played in 33 games, notching 41 receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.

A four star recruit, Calcaterra came to OU in 2017 as a four star recruit and could’ve gone to just about any school in the country. Calcaterra says after he graduates in May, he plans on becoming a firefighter.