Photo Gallery: OKC Thunder provide food for Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder players and entertainers made a difference Thursday by handing out food to help folks have a happy Thanksgiving.

Thunder players Hamidou Diallo and Andre Roberson, along with Thunder broadcasters and entertainers, provided 400 Thanksgiving meals during a giveaway at Restore OKC, according to a Thunder news release.

The stars handed out frozen turkeys, canned items and pies during the event.

The Thunder organization partnered with Homeland to make the team’s 12th annual Holiday Assist possible.

Take a look at these photos from the event: