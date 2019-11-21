Police searching for man who allegedly stole lottery tickets from Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the holidays just around the corner, many Americans might be trying their luck at a lottery in order to win a bit of extra cash before Christmas.

However, authorities in Oklahoma City say one man likely isn’t going to get very far in his quest for riches.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a man allegedly stole lottery tickets from a convenience store in the 4500 block of S. Sunnylane Rd.

Investigators released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the crime.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.